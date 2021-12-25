Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$167.62

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$167.62.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CP opened at C$92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

