$0.65 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth $4,524,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

