BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $14.12. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 28,414 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

