Databroker (DTX) Hits Market Cap of $6.24 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Databroker has a market cap of $6.24 million and $5,706.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

