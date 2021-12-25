Snowball (SNOB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $90,254.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $90,254.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,385,722 coins and its circulating supply is 6,509,937 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

