iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

