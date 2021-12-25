Nwam LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after buying an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

