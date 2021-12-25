Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 63,887 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $53,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

