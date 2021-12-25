Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of MSCI worth $69,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $611.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $633.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.76. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

