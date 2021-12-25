DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031745 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019516 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

