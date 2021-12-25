Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00228811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00034457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003074 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00506790 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00075214 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

