TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.25 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and $489,363.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,500,006 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.