Quant Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $41.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $196.56 or 0.00387013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008684 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000902 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.47 or 0.01233461 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.