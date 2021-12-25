Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,850,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

