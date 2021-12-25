2,485 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

