Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 338 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.55 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

