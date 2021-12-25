The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,027.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,236,330 shares of company stock valued at $100,311,208. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

