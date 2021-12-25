Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $85.22 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

