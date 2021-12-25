Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

