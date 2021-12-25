Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.81. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

