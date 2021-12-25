Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 21,869 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $994,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

