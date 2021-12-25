iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

