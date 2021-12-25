Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.01. Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FC stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $652.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

