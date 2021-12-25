Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $100.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $12,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

