Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $55.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,946,000 after buying an additional 75,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

