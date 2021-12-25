Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

