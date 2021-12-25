Bfsg LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 722.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

