Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Heartland Express by 102.8% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.58 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

