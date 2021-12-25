3,327 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $68.58.

