Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.