Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $30,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Moody’s stock opened at $397.26 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

