AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 871,112 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $27,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

