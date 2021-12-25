Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.19.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

