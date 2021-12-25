Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $287.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.