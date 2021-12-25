Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 100,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $110.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.