Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price at $139.47

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.47.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

