Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Endeavour Silver posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.