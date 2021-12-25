Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $42.50 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $42,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

