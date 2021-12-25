The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.