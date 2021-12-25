Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $8.83. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 24,530 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $301.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 450,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 170,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

