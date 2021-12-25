VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.68. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 43,266 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.93.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

