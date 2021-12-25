Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.98

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.98 and traded as high as C$18.95. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 85,456 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AD.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$859.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

