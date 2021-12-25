AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,559.95

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,559.95 ($113.09) and traded as high as GBX 8,653 ($114.32). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,596 ($113.57), with a volume of 1,483,507 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($118.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($145.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($138.72) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($120.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($127.82).

The stock has a market cap of £133.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,696.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,563.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

