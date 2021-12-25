First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.68

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.68 and traded as high as C$30.41. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$30.24, with a volume of 1,406,531 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.06.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.69.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.