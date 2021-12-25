Alpha Quark Token Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for $4.31 or 0.00008474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $107.91 million and $27.25 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,606 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

