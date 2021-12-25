Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.91 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Hyatt Hotels worth $96,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of H opened at $93.62 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

