Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 375,933 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $103,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after buying an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

