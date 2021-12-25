The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NYSE BK opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

