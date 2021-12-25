Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 23,684 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,684 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

