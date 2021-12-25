Souders Financial Advisors Increases Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Redfin were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Redfin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $482,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

